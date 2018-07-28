28-minute video: CIA Officer Kevin Shipp documents Deep State crimes requiring .01% arrests EXCEPT for those supporting dictatorial fascists, and those too apathetic, stupefied, and without empathy to take action. Who are you on this question?

“With these people, literally they’re narcissists, they think they’re smarter than everybody else, they’re above the law, they stamp on everyone below them, and they protect on everybody on their level and up.” ~ Kevin Shipp , former CIA Officer

How did Hillary Clinton get away with obvious crime with her unprotected server and the shady Uranium One deal? Shipp says, “The most bizarre thing is the people who protected her from clear felonious activity and violations of the Espionage Act. James Clapper, Director of National Intelligence, was protecting her and leaking things to the media and lying. You had John Brennan, Director of the CIA, protecting her by starting a false investigation (on Trump) and stirring things up with this (false/unverified) dossier. You had James Comey, Director of the FBI, protecting her. . . . Then, you’ve got Peter Strzok protecting her, and now it appears the United Kingdom GCHQ was using NSA information to target Donald Trump and protect Hillary Clinton. You have to ask yourself what kind of power or connections does this woman have to get all of these members of the Deep State, Shadow Government to risk their own criminal penalties to protect her and try to get her elected? That is the Shadow Government. That is the Deep State. That is what is so chilling about this whole thing. . . . This is deep. This is dark. This is as dark as it gets, and this is the biggest espionage case involving government officials in the history of this country.”





Kevin Shipp : former Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) officer, intelligence and counter terrorism expert, held several high-level positions in the CIA. His assignments included protective agent for the Director of the CIA, counterintelligence investigator searching for moles inside the CIA, overseas counter terrorism operations officer, internal security investigator, assistant team leader for the antiterrorism tactical assault team, chief of training for the CIA federal police force and polygraph examiner. Mr. Shipp was the senior program manager for the Department of State, Diplomatic Security, Anti-Terrorism Assistance global police training program. He is the recipient of two CIA Meritorious Unit Citations, three Exceptional Performance Awards and a Medallion for high risk overseas operations. He holds a master’s degree in forensic psychophysiology. Mr. Shipp is the author of the best-selling book, From the Company of Shadows – an expose’ on CIA operations and the abuse of government secrecy. Mr. Shipp has come out to expose what he calls, “The Shadow Government,” the massive system of secrecy and corruption that controls the elected US government behind the scenes.

