28-minute video: CIA Officer Kevin Shipp documents Deep State crimes requiring .01% arrests EXCEPT for those supporting dictatorial fascists, and those too apathetic, stupefied, and without empathy to take action. Who are you on this question?
“With these people, literally they’re narcissists, they think they’re smarter than everybody else, they’re above the law, they stamp on everyone below them, and they protect on everybody on their level and up.” ~ Kevin Shipp, former CIA Officer
USAWatchdog Greg Hunter asks:
How did Hillary Clinton get away with obvious crime with her unprotected server and the shady Uranium One deal? Shipp says, “The most bizarre thing is the people who protected her from clear felonious activity and violations of the Espionage Act. James Clapper, Director of National Intelligence, was protecting her and leaking things to the media and lying. You had John Brennan, Director of the CIA, protecting her by starting a false investigation (on Trump) and stirring things up with this (false/unverified) dossier. You had James Comey, Director of the FBI, protecting her. . . . Then, you’ve got Peter Strzok protecting her, and now it appears the United Kingdom GCHQ was using NSA information to target Donald Trump and protect Hillary Clinton. You have to ask yourself what kind of power or connections does this woman have to get all of these members of the Deep State, Shadow Government to risk their own criminal penalties to protect her and try to get her elected? That is the Shadow Government. That is the Deep State. That is what is so chilling about this whole thing. . . . This is deep. This is dark. This is as dark as it gets, and this is the biggest espionage case involving government officials in the history of this country.”
The 28-minute interview:
Kevin Shipp: former Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) officer, intelligence and counter terrorism expert, held several high-level positions in the CIA. His assignments included protective agent for the Director of the CIA, counterintelligence investigator searching for moles inside the CIA, overseas counter terrorism operations officer, internal security investigator, assistant team leader for the antiterrorism tactical assault team, chief of training for the CIA federal police force and polygraph examiner. Mr. Shipp was the senior program manager for the Department of State, Diplomatic Security, Anti-Terrorism Assistance global police training program. He is the recipient of two CIA Meritorious Unit Citations, three Exceptional Performance Awards and a Medallion for high risk overseas operations. He holds a master’s degree in forensic psychophysiology. Mr. Shipp is the author of the best-selling book, From the Company of Shadows – an expose’ on CIA operations and the abuse of government secrecy. Mr. Shipp has come out to expose what he calls, “The Shadow Government,” the massive system of secrecy and corruption that controls the elected US government behind the scenes.
We can be clear on objective, independently-verifiable data proving ongoing illegal .01% rogue state empire
As hundreds in alternative media have documented for decades:
As a National Board Certified Teacher of history, I factually assert the US is most accurately described as an illegal rogue state empire, and wrote an article series to professionally document this history taught to anyone with a comprehensive course. Moreover, those of us pointing to these facts conclude the only competent citizen response is demand for US .01% arrests for annually killing millions, harming billions, and looting trillions.
Current updates document ~30 million US war-murders since WW2 (and here), and 2.4 million in Iraq since 2003 from that illegal War of Aggression started with lies known to be lies as they were told.
Those of us with experience working with political “leaderships” of so-called “former colonial” and “developed” nations recognize this as business as usual, with paper-thin propaganda mocking We the Sheeple as gullible work animals. For example, did you know the 2003 official “war title” was Operation Iraqi Liberation: O.I.L.?
Ben Swann’s sharp 6-minutes on US overthrowing democracies as the .01% US “leadership” usual response to protect and expand ongoing empire to maximize profit over natural and human resources, “covered” by lying corporate media as literal Orwellian doublespeak “overthrowing democracies” in the name of “democracy”:
Documentation:
Among key facts:
- US ongoing lie-started and Orwellian-illegal Wars of Aggression require all US military and government to refuse all war orders because there are no lawful orders for obviously unlawful wars. Officers are required to arrest those who issue obviously unlawful orders. And again, those of us working for this area of justice are aware of zero attempts to refute this with, “War law states (a, b, c), so the wars are legal because (d, e, f).” All we receive is easy-to-reveal bullshit.
- The US is a literal rogue state empire led by neocolonial looting liars. The history is uncontested and taught to anyone taking comprehensive courses. If anyone has any refutations of this professional academic factual claim for any of this easy-to-read and documented content, please provide it. Rogue state empire is the most accurate term to describe the US for the following reasons:
- People around the world view the US as the greatest threat to peace; voted three times more dangerous than any other country. The data confirm this conclusion:
- Since WW2, Earth has had 248 armed conflicts. The US started 201 of them.
- These US armed attacks have killed ~30 million and counting; 90% of these deaths are innocent children, the elderly and ordinary working civilian women and men. The US has war-murdered more than Hitler’s Nazis.
- The total deaths caused by rogue state empire for resource control (natural and human) in the last 20 years is ~400 million, more than all total wars and violence in all recorded Earth history.
- Iran has never threatened to “wipe Israel off the map” and only has IAEA-verified legal energy and medicine programs with nuclear materials. Trump and corporate media continues and escalates easily-verified lies to threaten more illegal war on Iran.
- Israel engages in lie-started and illegal War of Aggression on Gaza; ironically the largest concentration camp in world history. This is also easy to verify.
- US military now illegally occupy eight bases in Syria (and here), with escalating bombing of Syria and Iraq of over 4,000 bombs/month and over 84,000 since 2014. The US acknowledges ~500 civilian deaths from these bombs, with independent count of ~750 in just June 2017.
- Corporate media are criminally complicit through constant lies of omission and commission to “cover” all these crimes. Historic tragic-comic empire is only possible through such straight-face lying, making our Emperor’s New Clothes analogy perfectly chosen.
War law isn’t the only casualty as the .01% have provided “leadership” for the destruction of nearly all rights lawfully guaranteed in the US Bill of Rights within the US Constitution, and in Orwellian inversion of limited government.
This satire from The Onion is closer to truth than what our lying sacks-of-spin "leaders" and corporate media bury us under.
Looting Trillions
Three excerpts of the data anyone can verify who cares to look:
1: Catherine Austin Fitts published documentation of Department of Defense (DOD) official audit reports from 1998 that acknowledge “losing track” of $6.5 trillion, along with Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) admission of “losing” over $100 billion. This is euphemistically termed “unaccounted,” and literally means that DOD agrees they received these funds, agrees the funds are gone, and then claims to not have records of where the money went. I wrote last year upon publication of DOD’s report. Of course, such “official” looting never happens with lawful accounting because records always show where the money goes. This would be like your bank agreeing they received a $65,000 deposit from you, agreeing the money was gone, and not refunding your account while claiming no further information of this “unaccountable,” “lost,” and “missing” money. The most common historical explanation of governments “losing” money is, of course, embezzlement to enrich an oligarchy. It gets worse: Forbes reports the total at $21 trillion: ~$200,000 looted from the average American household.
2: Demonocracy’s sharp 2 minutes of the tragic-comic mathematical certainty for a society that creates what is used for money as debt; just as certain as adding negative numbers forever causes only and always increasing aggregate debt until a system collapse:
We the People endure endless criminal actions under a .01% rogue state empire, with rhetoric by both political parties’ “leaderships” most accurately defined by bestselling Princeton Professor emeritus Harry Frankfurt as bullshit: the inversion of objective factual reality.
3: The top three benefits each of monetary reform and public banking total ~$1,000,000 for the average American household, and would be received nearly instantly. Fed Chair Janet Yellen publicly acknowledges monetary reform as described below, but continues a history of criminal fraud in her lawful fiduciary responsibility to truthfully provide what you’re about to read. The data below include evidence of a .01% oligarchy criminally looting tens of trillions of our dollars.
Monetary reform is the creation of debt-free money by government for the direct payment of public goods and services. Creating money as a positive number is an obvious move from our existing Robber Baron-era system of only creating debt owed to privately-owned banks (a negative number) as what we use for money. Our Orwellian “non-monetary supply” of adding negative numbers forever causes today’s tragic-comic increasing and unpayable total debt. You learned these mechanics of positive and negative numbers in middle school, and already have the education and life experience to conclude with Emperor’s New Clothes absolute certainty that accelerating total debt is the opposite of having money. As a National Board Certified and Advanced Placement Macroeconomics teacher, I affirm this is also exactly what is taught to all economics students.
The public benefits of reversing this creature of Robber Barons are game-changing and near-instant. We the People must demand these, as .01% oligarchs have no safe way to do so without admission of literal criminal fraud by claiming that debt is its opposite of money.
The top 3 game-changing benefits of monetary reform:
- We pay the national debt in proportion to removing private banks’ ability to create what we use for money as debt in order to prevent inflation. We retire national debt forever.
- We fully fund infrastructure that returns more economic output than investment cost for triple upgrades: the best infrastructure we can imagine, up to full-employment, and lower overall costs.
- We stop the ongoing Robber Barons who McKinsey’s Chief Economist documents having ~$30 TRILLION in tax havens, and the Fed finding the US top seven banks creating shell companies to hide $10 trillion. This amount is about 30 times needed to end all global poverty, which has killed more people since 1995 than all wars and violence in all human history.
It's even worse: .01% psychopaths killed JFK, MLK, RFK, and others challenging the rogue state
Trump's most fundamental choice is to either empower the psychopaths' rogue state, or arrest them with risk of his own physical or character assassination.
Dr. King planned a million-person occupation of Washington, D.C. until his version of our wars was ended, with that funding redirected to end domestic poverty. The King Family civil trial found the US government guilty of his assassination from overwhelming evidence.
President Kennedy planned to end the Vietnam War after his 1964 re-election. The evidence is overwhelming that he was assassinated in public communication to like-minded colleagues who might consider ending the empire's wars.
There are hundreds more, if not thousands. Seek and you will find.
‘We the People’’s choice: choose and participate in this rogue state, or demand .01% arrests
The categories of crime include:
- Wars of Aggression (the worst crime a nation can commit).
- Likely treason for lying to US military, ordering unlawful attack and invasions of foreign lands, and causing thousands of US military deaths.
- Crimes Against Humanity for ongoing intentional policy of poverty that’s killed over 400 million human beings just since 1995 (~75% children; more deaths than from all wars in Earth’s recorded history).
US military, law enforcement, and all with Oaths to support and defend the US Constitution against all enemies, foreign and domestic, face an endgame choice:
- Demand arrests, with those with lawful authority to enact it. An arrest is the lawful action to stop apparent crimes, with the most serious crimes documented here meaning the most serious need for arrests.
- Watch the US escalate its rogue state crimes that annually kill millions, harm billions, and loot trillions.
In just 90 seconds, former US Marine Ken O’Keefe powerfully states how you may choose to voice “very obvious solutions”: arrest the criminal leaders (video starts at 20:51, then finishes this episode of Cross Talk):
3-minute video: Police, Military – Was your Oath sincere?
**
I make all factual assertions as a National Board Certified Teacher of US Government, Economics, and History (also credentialed in Mathematics), with all economic factual claims receiving zero refutation since I began writing in 2008 among Advanced Placement Macroeconomics teachers on our discussion board, public audiences of these articles, and international conferences (and here). I invite readers to empower their civic voices with the strongest comprehensive facts most important to building a brighter future. I challenge professionals, academics, and citizens to add their voices for the benefit of all Earth’s inhabitants.
**
Carl Herman worked with both US political parties over 18 years and two UN Summits with the citizen’s lobby, RESULTS, for US domestic and foreign policy to end poverty. He can be reached at Carl_Herman@post.harvard.edu
Note: My work from 2012 to October, 2017 is on Washington’s Blog. Work back to 2009 is blocked by Examiner.com (and from other whistleblowers), so some links to those essays are blocked. If you’d like to search for those articles other sites may have republished, use words from the article title within the blocked link. Or, go to http://archive.org/web/, paste the expired link into the box, click “Browse history,” then click onto the screenshots of that page for each time it was screen-shot and uploaded to webarchive (blocked author pages: here, here).
